Report: Rain not anticipated when $7M in PPE moved outside

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — An investigation has found that no one anticipated wet weather to start so early last fall when about $7 million worth of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies purchased by a Northern California county were moved outside. After a KGO-TV news report showed hundreds of drenched cardboard boxes following an October rain, San Mateo County officials acknowledged the supplies were moved outside an event center to make room for a conference. An independent probe released Thursday found the county had no definitive timeline for how the supplies would be distributed before the rainy season, and no discussion on protecting the equipment in case of bad weather.