Chevron Championship: What will you miss most about this tournament?

The final tournament Friday at Mission Hills Country Club brought out a lot of feels. This is the last time this historic golf event will take place in Rancho Mirage, and we wanted to get a sense of what this tournament has meant to our valley.

We asked one simple question around the grounds. What will you miss most?

"The whole picture. It’s well run, great golf. It’s great that Chevron took it over and the purse has gone up to five million but I think this 51 year tradition will be missed," said Cathy Savard a long-time volunteer.

"The views, the people, and just being in California in general. I went to UCLA so I’ve always been a Cali girl and to not play this event next year in California is a bittersweet goodbye," said reigning champion Patty Tavatanakit.

"I’m going to miss my friends and the beautiful views and the history of this tournament," said a group of fans on the 18th hole. "Wonderful tradition, it’s a a beautiful tradition and we are really going to miss it in the valley."

"Just all the people that come from all over the valley and really all over the southwest of the United States," said Mission Hills CC resident and volunteer Kim Ware. "Meeting the people and the players and seeing what great games they all have."

"It is such a tough question because there is so much to miss," said senior golf writer for GolfWeek Beth Ann Nichols. "But I just have to say the overall atmosphere. The view on 18, everything about the 18th hole. The drama it has given us. The jump into poppies pond of course and the amazing view. The history here is just second to none."

Volunteers, fans, players, and media members all have one thing in common this week. The bittersweet taste that this golf treasure of a tournament leaves us following one last winner's leap into poppie's pond.