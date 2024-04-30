Student Athlete of the Week – Jordan Dickens

Indio Boys' volleyball outside hitter Jordan Dickens is this week's student-athlete of the week.

As Indio claimed the DVL title in its inaugural season, Dickens takes in every moment, especially for his final year with the Rajahs.

"It feels amazing. I mean, my team worked really hard to get here and from now on, we just play every game like it's going to be our last game," Dickens said.

Being a captain along with two other captains, his teammates have admired his leadership skills.

"It feels great being a captain with them because he's had experience, and since I'm a first-year captain, he kind of like introduced me to all this captain stuff," sophomore outside hitter Ethan Hernandez said. "Being with him makes me feel confident because I feel like since he's more used to this and his two-year gap, we can really help lead, and we could become stronger for our future team."

Although it's only the first year for the boys' volleyball team, Dickens implemented a standard for the program by his hard work ethic and attitude in and out of the classroom.

"Jordan is automatically a captain just because everything he does is with positivity, hard work, and demonstrates leadership on and off the court," head coach Meagan Nolasco said. "He's always there picking up his teammates, showing them what to do, and communicates really well with me."

After high school, Dickens plans to attend Cal State Northridge with a focus in English.

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.