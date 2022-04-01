Indio man missing since March 19
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an Indio reported missing on March 19.
Nicholas Gablin, 42, was last seen walking out of a residence located on the 82-300 block of Miles Ave in Indio, police said.
Gablin is described as a white male, 5’6”, approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a floral print dress and white combat-syle boots.
If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact Detective Matt Gutting at (760) 541-4514 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).
