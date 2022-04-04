Southern California’s Metrolink sees ridership returning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s Metrolink passenger rail service has added 26 trains as ridership lost during the coronavirus pandemic begins to return. The new schedule that took effect Monday also makes four Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains available to Metrolink ticketholders. Metrolink is at approximately 30% of its weekday ridership compared to pre-pandemic levels, and growth is expected to reach 44% by midsummer. On the weekends, Metrolink has already recovered nearly 70% of its pre-pandemic ridership. Metrolink has 538 miles of track and 62 stations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Metrolink said that prior to the pandemic it had nearly 12 million annual boardings.