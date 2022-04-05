One hospitalized after pesticide exposure at Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel

Cal Fire crews were able to mitigate a pesticide exposure at the Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel that left one person hospitalized Tuesday morning.

The Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel is located at 10805 Palm Drive. The call initially came out at approximately 10:53 a.m.

According to CAL FIRE, five hotel employees experienced mild discomfort due to the exposure. One person ended up hospitalized while the four others refused further care.

A spokesperson with Cal Fire said there some sort of substance spill in the lobby of the hotel that caused some illnesses. There were at least 5 complaints as of 11:30 a.m.

The hazmat was mitigated at around 12:20 p.m. Cal Fire crews began clearing the scene shortly after.

