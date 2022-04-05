Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California officials say grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that between March 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency. He says an investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law. Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.