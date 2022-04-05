Skip to Content
Published 11:02 AM

Southern California vehicle pursuit ends in fatal shooting

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Southern California police officers fatally shot the driver of a stolen vehicle after he rammed patrol cars during a pursuit. The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles. An Ontario police statement says an officer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended up in the Jurupa Valley area of Riverside County, where the ramming occurred and officers fired. Police say officers attempted life-saving measures until firefighters arrived and pronounced the driver dead. The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

