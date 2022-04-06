City of Indio reacts to new Bird Scooters

The City of Indio is rolling out Bird Scooters to the public after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, April 6.

A total of 300 e-scooters will be available to the public, just days before the Coachella Music Festival.

People are welcome to join the music festival today at 3:30 p.m. at downtown Indio's Colossal Cacti art sculpture, 82-921 Indio Blvd.

Indio is the second city in the Coachella Valley to integrate Bird Scooters. Learn more about how neighboring city, Coachella has used the e-scooters HERE.

