La Quinta residents fighting PGA West HOA to ‘Save the Swan’

Residents and wildlife advocates are pleading with management and the HOA at PGA West to save a male swan they say has called the area home for almost a decade.

"This swan is beloved by the neighborhood and none of the residents want this swan killed," organization PS Wildlife Adovcates wrote.

Leaders with the group claim that because it's breeding season, the swan has become hormonal and territorial which could result in aggression toward residents.

As a result, officials at PGA West are working to kill the swan, wildlife advocates said.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on the desperate pleas from residents – tonight at 6 p.m.