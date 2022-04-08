Palm Springs to reduce speed limits to curb collisions caused by speeding

It’s an ongoing effort by the City of Palm Springs to prevent pedestrian fatalities caused by speeding.

Mayor Lisa Middleton and State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, the author of Assembly Bill No. 43, which allows the reduction of speed limits on roadways in cities throughout California, announced the reduction of speed limits along 36 city street segments.

In addition, a new speed limit sign was unveiled near the corner of Toledo Road and LaVerne Way, where the speed is being reduced from 45 to 40 miles per hour.

Tune in at 5pm to hear from city leaders and their efforts to curb speeding collisions.