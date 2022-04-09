Chiasson, Demko lead Canucks past Sharks 4-2

VANCOUVER

Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for his career-high 30th win and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland and Luke Schenn also scored for the Canucks, who moved within four points of Dallas and Vegas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Tomas Hertl and Nick Bonino had goals for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves, but dropped to 0-3-0 since he was acquired from Minnesota at the March 21 trade deadline.