Palm Springs technology entrepreneur is finalist in Fast Pitch competition

A Palm Springs technology entrepreneur will compete in the Riverside County Fast Pitch finale later this month after placing first at the "Shark Tank"-style Valley Fast Pitch competition.

Marcus Motamedi established a wearable QR Code-based identification system valuable to Alzheimer's and dementia patients. In emergencies, LifeID allows first responders or medical professionals access to the emergency information stored within the identification system.

The identification system stores emergency contact and medical information and contains features such as pill reminders, insurance providers, vital conditions, and more.

The company recently expanded into the Palm Springs iHub and Accelerator Campus, which works with new businesses to attract, retain and expand them in the area.

"The guidance and resources that were provided from CVEP leading up to the competition were so valuable to my presentation and we can't thank them enough for their continuing support," Motamedi said of the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, which hosted the Valley Fast Pitch competition.

The Riverside County Fast Pitch finale will be held on April 27.