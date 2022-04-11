Police shoot, kill man in Southern California confrontation

COVINA, Calif. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating the fatal police shooting of a suspect outside a Los Angeles area liquor store over the weekend. Sheriff’s officials say a Covina police officer shot the man during a confrontation late Saturday. The man died at a hospital. No officers were hurt. Authorities haven’t said why police were called to the location or what prompted the shooting. The state Department of Justice’s Police Shooting Investigation Team has been deployed to the scene. State law requires the justice department to investigate all incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.