Planning Commission meeting continues for proposed La Quinta surf park

On Tuesday evening, The La Quinta City Planning Commission will continue its meeting into the controversial proposed surf park at 5pm.

The commission met on March 22nd and heard 7 hours of city presentations and public comments on the Coral Mountain Resort. The hearing ended well after midnight without a vote for or against the project.

The resort would include a 17-acre private wave pool for surfers located just off Madison Street between Avenues 58 and 60. The surf park experience will be open for the development's residents and hotel guests only at an anticipated cost of $10,000.

It's set to be built is about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain.

The private resort would also include 150 hotel rooms, 600 short-term vacation rentals, and a variety of other recreational facilities.

Some would-be neighbors have voiced their concerns about lighting from high towers, traffic, and noise pollution, also its use of water in the desert, as the state battles continuing water shortages.

A report from the city claims the project would have few impacts.

The meeting starts at 5pm and you can livestream it here.

Tune in at 5pm, 6pm & 6:30pm for the latest developments on the meeting.