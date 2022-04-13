Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. The single guilty plea came Wednesday, nearly three years after Gooding’s arrest in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get the charges reduced or dismissed. Gooding pleaded guilty to an allegation that he forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the LAVO New York nightclub in 2018.