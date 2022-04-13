Investigation underway after mother and her disabled son were found dead in their Yucca Valley home

An investigation is underway after a mother and her disabled son were found dead inside their home in Yucca Valley over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a medical aid on the 7600 block of Lucerne Vista Avenue Sunday just before 10 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Leandra Tronolone, 62, and her son, Jonathan Tronolone, 37, dead inside the home.

The cause and the manner of their deaths are pending the coroner's findings, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

No other details on the deaths were available at this time. The investigation is being handled by investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.