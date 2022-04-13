Palm Springs Library brings back Family Fun Fest

The Palm Springs Public Library is hosting its annual Family Fun Fest on Wednesday at the Palm Springs Stadium.

The event will be held from 9 am - 12 pm and includes free admission.

Every year the Palm Springs Public Library hosted this event until the pandemic hit, forcing it into a hiatus. Now it is returning the first week of Palm Springs Unified School District's springs break to get kids and their families in front of organizations to learn about their services.

Each organization will be promoting what events it has coming up through the year.

There will also be activities, crafts, and other things to do at the event. "Sparky" the Fire Dog will be at the CERT Trailer from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.