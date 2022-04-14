Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival

Festival season is in full swing. With the Coachella Valley Music Festival is just a day away, we’ve seen thousands festival goers make their way through the gates where they’ll call the campgrounds their home for the weekend.

This, as the festival gets ready to kick off after being canceled for 2 years due to the pandemic.

“We’re stoked. We’re just ready to get pumpin in the do lab and just have a fun time,” said camper Garrett Ariana.

For many, it’s a yearly tradition they’re excited to welcome back. People we spoke with went from saying this will be their second Coachella, while another said it's her 16th!

People from all over the world packed their cars, pitched their tents and set up for the big weekend.

We asked many of them why they’re opting to camp, rather than getting a hotel or an AirBnB.

“Get into the experience, your cell phone doesn’t really work, you know you can kind of just pass out at the end of the night at your campsite. I’m all in,” said camper Lauren Burned.

“We kind of just like keepin it real, going barefoot, enjoying the time,” Ariana added.

It’s an experience many say they’ve been waiting for.

“Honestly, it’s the whole thing about being in a group, community and just to like immerse yourself into the festival,” said camper Alejandro Acevedes.

On Thursday, the anticipated set times were released. You can find it here.

The first set is expected to kick off at noon.