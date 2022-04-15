Majors celebrate 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The major leagues celebrated the 75th anniversary of the day Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with a celebration of his life and an evaluation of how much farther the sport still must go. Every player, coach and umpire on major league fields Friday wore Robinson’s No. 42, as they have on April 15 since 2009. But for the first time, every team wore the numerals in the famed Dodger blue to highlight this milestone anniversary of the day Robinson first took the field with the Dodgers at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field in 1947. The day is particularly special at Dodger Stadium, where Robinson’s memory never fades.