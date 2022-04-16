Curry returns, to come off bench in Warriors’ playoff opener

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will play but not start for Golden State in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. Jordan Poole was in the starting lineup for his playoff debut. Curry is back for the Warriors exactly one month after he sprained a ligament in his left foot against Boston. The two-time MVP scrimmaged Thursday — playing three six-minute stretches — in a key step to him being cleared for the opener in the best-of-seven series.