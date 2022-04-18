Palm Springs preparing for changes to trash collection, green waste

The city of Palm Springs is preparing residents for big changes to how waste is collected and processed.

Starting in October 2022, the city will require organic waste, including food and landscaping, to be collected in the same bin.

The city is hosting an information session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Palm Springs Library.

The change, which will ultimately affect all valley cities, comes after California passed SB 1383 in January 2022. The law requires California residents to sort their leftover food and kitchen scraps and yard waste from the rest of their trash for composting. The waste becomes compost and can be mixed in with soil.

CalRecycle says the law is designed to cut back on organic waste in landfills which emit methane gas.

According to CalRecylce, organic waste in landfills emits 20% of the state’s methane which is a climate pollutant that is 84 times stronger than carbon dioxide. CalReycle also says that organics like food scraps, yard trimmings, paper, and cardboard make up half of what Californians dump in landfills.

