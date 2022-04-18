Spectrum service interruption? Watch News Channel 3 newscasts here

Some Coachella Valley Spectrum customers may try to turn on KESQ News Channel 3 today and find service is not available. A Spectrum outage in the Palm Desert area is interrupting the signal KESQ is providing. While the outage is being repaired, you can still find local news coverage on KESQ.com or over the air.

Today's top stories are available on our home page. Read or watch your First Alert Weathercast here. Check out our live cameras to see current weather and traffic conditions throughout the area.

You can watch newscasts live -- and repeated between broadcasts -- in the player below.

