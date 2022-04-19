Sunline Transit Agency makes masks optional for customers

Masks will now be optional across the SunLine Transit Agency's services effective immediately, the company announced on Tuesday.

Sunline's change in policy will affect SunBus, SunDial, SunRise and the 10 Commuter Link services.

The move comes a day after the Transportation Security Administration suspended enforcement of the mask mandate. On Monday, a federal judge voided the national COVID-19-related mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The Biden Administration is reviewing the federal judge’s ruling.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said CEO/General Manager Lauren Skiver. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional for customers until further notice.”

Officials with the SunLine Transit Agency say they still highly recommend customers wear a mask while riding public transportation.

For more information, you can visit SunLine.org.