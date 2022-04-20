12-year-old girl reported missing in Cathedral City

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a 12-year-old girl missing in Cathedral City.

Baily Jean Prashaw was initially reported missing on Wednesday at approximately 3:34 p.m. Police say she left her residence in the Rio Vista neighborhood in Cathedral City on Tuesday, April 19 at around 7 p.m. after an argument.

Prashaw's parents attempted to contact her friends to locate her but were unsuccessful, police added.

She is 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police say she was last wearing a red sweatshirt (same one as in the picture), unknown colored shorts, and black Vans shoes.

If you have any information or believe you have any information on Prashaw's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300. You can also report information online at cathedralcitypolice.com or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-STOP.