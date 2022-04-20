4/20 cannabis tax showdown: Business owners call for city tax cuts

On the biggest day of the year for the cannabis industry, the stage is set for a 4/20 showdown with local cannabis business owners pleading with Cathedral City officials to reduce taxes.

Right now in western valley cities, including Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City and Palm Desert, the city tax is 10 percent of proceeds.

In Coachella, the city tax is 6 percent.

Kenneth Churchill, CEO of West Coast Cannabis Club, has 3 locations in Palm Desert and Cathedral City. He said small businesses are being crippled by the high taxes, which are tacked on top of a 15% sales tax and 8% sales tax.

"A good majority of them just don't think they'll be able to survive another year if we don't find some kind of tax relief," Churchill said.

Cathedral City's cannabis tax force is holding a meeting at city hall Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. in which business owners will call for a reduction in taxes. City leaders are expected to discuss the issue but action will not be taken.

According to city records, Cathedral City was paid almost $5 million in 2021 cannabis taxes.

A staff report says each 1% reduction in the tax rate would result in a reduction in city revenue of about $150,000.

