Leadership Medal and Scholarship in memory of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez awarded to local cadets

Local cadets will be recognized Thursday at Elks Lodge in Indio.

One of the scholarships will be given to the top JROTC Cadet in honor of fallen Cpl. Hunter Lopez. The ceremony will also recognize several top-performing cadets in the Coachella Valley.

MOAA Leadership Medals will be awarded to three JROTC Cadets for the school year of 2021 and 2022. News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura will have more on the awards tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.

Lopez was one of 13 U.S. Servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an Afghanistan airport in August 2021. Lopez, 22, was a Coachella Valley native who graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017.

Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

If you would like to learn more about Hunter Lopez's story, watch our exclusive interview with his parents, Herman and Alicia Lopez.

A scholarship fund has now been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

His family also created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/