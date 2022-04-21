Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:46 PM
Published 12:14 PM

Leadership Medal and Scholarship in memory of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez awarded to local cadets

Hunter Lopez
RivCo Sheriff's Dept.
Hunter Lopez

Local cadets will be recognized Thursday at Elks Lodge in Indio.

One of the scholarships will be given to the top JROTC Cadet in honor of fallen Cpl. Hunter Lopez. The ceremony will also recognize several top-performing cadets in the Coachella Valley.

MOAA Leadership Medals will be awarded to three JROTC Cadets for the school year of 2021 and 2022. News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura will have more on the awards tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.

Lopez was one of 13 U.S. Servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an Afghanistan airport in August 2021. Lopez, 22, was a Coachella Valley native who graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017.

Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

If you would like to learn more about Hunter Lopez's story, watch our exclusive interview with his parents, Herman and Alicia Lopez.

A scholarship fund has now been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

His family also created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.
The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News
Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content