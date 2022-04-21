SunLine celebrates Earth Day by offering free rides

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, SunLine Transit Agency will be offering free rides on SunLine's SunBus, Sun Rides, and its 10 Commuter Link all-day April 22, 2022; Every rider can come on board and take their seat.

Historically SunLine has committed its company to fuel-efficient public transportation.

In SunLine's press release, they state, "We are proud to have been at the forefront of building a clean fuels fleet stemming back to 1993," said Lauren Skiver, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. "What's equally exciting is that, today, we are not just instituting programs that eliminate tailpipe emissions. We've instituted a solar project to create renewable energy with the creation of a micro-grid, and we are introducing groundbreaking technology that will produce hydrogen from renewable natural gas. A multitude of green energy projects demonstrate why, at SunLine, we truly do celebrate every day as Earth Day."

The Agency urges the community to utilize public transit amid the high gas prices and join forces for a renewable environment. To redeem the free ride, you will need to download the SunRide application, click the BOOK NOW feature, and apply the code EARTH DAY.

More information on SunRide's zones and pick-up/drop-off locations can be found at SunLine.org/SunRide.

If you would like to know the routes of the SunBus, click here. or download the file below.

Every day is Earth Day with the SunLine Agency, take a look at How to ride for future rides.