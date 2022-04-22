Champion LA Rams show up fashionably late to another draft

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barring a spectacular trade, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams won’t make a first-round pick for the sixth consecutive year. Thanks to two major deals to acquire the veteran talent that led them to their title, the Rams aren’t scheduled to make a pick at all until nearly the end of the third round. GM Les Snead and his front office have been the league’s most aggressive group in recent years in using their draft capital to secure concrete, proven assets. Their current first-round pick went to Detroit in the trade to acquire Matthew Stafford, while their second- and third-round picks went to Denver for the half-season rental of Von Miller.