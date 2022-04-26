Disney-themed community breaks ground today

Officials are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the Disney-themed community called Cotino, that's going to be built in Rancho Mirage.

The event is not open to the public but will be happening at 10 am.

'Storyliving by Disney' is the first of its kind planned residential community. It will also have a hotel, entertainment, and a 24-acre lagoon.

Plans for Cotino were first announced in February.

Since then there has been some blowback from community members with concerns about a community of this kind coming to Rancho Mirage.

A few of these concerns included the lagoon's water usage, the traffic the community would bring, and the state of affordable housing for all the potential employees this will bring to the desert.

Local water officials have said there is enough groundwater basin supply for Cotino, and the project was approved for the water years ago.

A 'Specific Plan' for this project titled Section 31 can be found on the City of Rancho Mirage website. It dates back to 2019.

This plan states, "Community water usage will be no more than 80% of the maximum water allowance guidelines imposed by the Coachella Valley Water District in 2017.

City officials are excited about the economic impact this new community will bring to the city.