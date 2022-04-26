La Quinta Planning Commission approves EIR for surf park project but tables vote on site development permit

After its third meeting in a month and another five-hour meeting, the La Quinta Planning Commission passed a resolution recommending the City Council approve the Environmental Impact Report, however, the site development project was tabled.

The EIR will now move forward to the city council after a 5-2 vote.

The site development permit was taken out of the vote after commissioners discussed a number of issues, including lighting, short-term vacation rentals, and water usage.

In a close 4-3 vote, the planning commission voted to remove the site development permit for the project to discuss further at a later meeting. The commission directed staff to discuss protections in case the water basin fails to protect the city.

There was also an added amendment to direct staff to discuss limitations on Short-Term Vacation Rentals.

The resort would include a 17-acre private wave pool for surfers located just off Madison Street between Avenues 58 and 60. The surf park experience will be open for the development's residents and hotel guests only at an anticipated cost of $10,000.

The private resort would include 150 hotel rooms, 600 short-term vacation rentals, and a variety of other recreational facilities.

It is set to be built is about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain.

Commissioners were split on the project.

The project will now move on to the city council for final approval. Tuesday's decision sees the Planning Commission recommend approval to the city council.

Much like in the previous two meetings, residents spoke for hours on the project, many against it but some residents were for it.

The decision was previously pushed back twice dating back to the commission's first meeting on March 22. During the first meeting, the planning commission heard 7 hours of presentations and public comment, before deciding to delay the vote until April 12. During the April 12 meeting, the vote was once again delayed due to a commissioner being absent.

Some would-be neighbors have voiced their concerns about lighting from high towers, traffic, and noise pollution, also its use of water in the desert, as the state battles continuing water shortages.

A report from the city claims the project would have few impacts.

City staff had presented an environmental impact report on the proposed project at the hearing addressing community concerns and recommending the project's approval.

During the previous meetings, dozens of upset residents lined up to express their opinions and concerns about the project. Supporters cited a potential boost in tourism, economic benefits, and a draw for young people to enjoy.

