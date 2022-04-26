Valley restaurant owners warn of several business break-ins

Several valley restaurant owners are warning about recent break-ins at their businesses.

In Rancho Mirage, the Slice and Maracas Cantina were broken into earlier this month, days apart. Jack Srebnik estimates $500 in cash tips for employees was stolen from the office of Maracas. Trespassers entered The Slice and "messed it up," but nothing of monetary value was stolen, Srebnik said.

At Willie's Modern Fare, security footage captured three suspects breaking in through a glass door and entering the back office.

