Locally owned farm plans to sell corn at Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Corn season is in full swing in the east valley.

Local farmers have been harvesting around 1,800 boxes of corn each night. Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta was able to visit one of the sites where they process it.

One vendor shared that they plan on selling the grown vegetable at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

"I'm really proud to share what we grow here locally with all these festival-goers, especially showing them how my culture eats the corn which is with butter parmesan and mayo and that has been," said Celeste Alonso, controller for Junior Enterprises.

Farmworkers are harvesting the corn at night to help deal with the heat. They'll harvest the vegetable for about another three weeks.