Oasis Visitor Center at Joshua Tree National Park permanently closing its doors

The Oasis Visitor Center at Joshua Tree National Park will shut down permanently at the start of May, park officials announced on Wednesday.

The center will close its doors for the final time at 5 p.m. on May 2.

"Over the years, OVC has been a place to get information, become a junior ranger, peruse the bookstore, and enjoy its exhibits," reads a post on the park's Facebook page.

Officials said the center is closing so the park can reallocate staff time and resources to the new Joshua Tree Cultural Center which will open on May 7 in Twentynine Palms.

During this transition, other park visitor centers will remain open. There will also be a park ranger staffing an information table May 3–6 outside of the closed Oasis Visitor Center.

'The Oasis of Mara Nature Trail will remain open and Park Headquarters will remain located on the corner of National Park Dr and Utah Trail.