Palm Springs Police Department hosting DEA National Drug Takeback on April 30

The Palm Springs Police Department will be hosting the DEA National Drug Takeback on Saturday, April 30th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The takeback will take place at the department headquarters which is located at 200 S. Civic Drive.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period.

The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.