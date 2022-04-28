Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after food poisoning hospitalized dozens

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle bus driver who was sickened with food poisoning after eating a catered meal is sharing new details about the incident that sent dozens to the hospital.

More than 100 drivers reported symptoms including nausea and vomiting after driving festival-goers Sunday night, according to Riverside County Public Health officials. More than 40 were taken to local hospitals.

The driver ate a catered meal prepared by a third party, but officials have not released the name of the catering company.

"It was meatballs and fettuccine pasta," the driver told News Channel 3. "It had chicken but the chicken didn't look too good. And then the salad, it didn't look too good either."

