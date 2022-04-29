‘Artists for Ukraine’ film festival in Palm Springs raising money, sharing culture this weekend

The three-day Artists for Ukraine film festival kicks off Friday at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, hosting a showcase of Ukrainian films and exhibitions of Ukrainian art.

All proceeds from the festival will provide aid to Ukrainian children displaced by war. 10 percent of all proceeds will be allocated to Ukrainian animals and animal shelters in need.

To buy tickets, donate or for more info – go to www.a4ua.art.

