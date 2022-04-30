Mecca community comes together for groundbreaking ceremony for new sports park

The new Mecca Regional Sports Park will bring a new active green space to the area and bring more recreation opportunities for the community of Mecca.

The community is invited to the park's groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, the Riverside County Facilities Management Department, and the Desert Recreation District will be in attendance.

The ceremony will mark the start of construction of the 6.67-acre park, next to the Mecca Boys & Girls Club. Parking will be available at the Mecca Boys & Girls Club at 91-391 Avenue 66, Mecca, CA 92254.

Features planned for the park:

Multipurpose fields

Walking paths with lighting

Playgrounds

Splash pad

Sand volleyball courts

Exercise stations

Lighted kiosk

Restrooms

Concession building

Lighted picnic shelters/tables

Bicycle racks

Drinking fountains

The $6.7 million project is mostly made possible with a $5.8 million state grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, awarded to Riverside County in 2020. Other funding sources include Riverside County Transportation Department funding and Community Development Block Grant funding.

The construction contract was awarded to Three Peaks Corporation of Calimesa. The project is being led by the Riverside County Facilities Management Department and the architect is Holt Architecture.

The park groundbreaking comes after the new Avenue 66 bridge in Mecca had its ribbon-cutting back in March. The Mecca Regional Sports Park will be near the bridge.

The project is expected to take eight months to complete, with the goal of opening in December 2022.