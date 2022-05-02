Animal Samaritans receives $750K donation for new Pet Adoption & Humane Education Center

Animal Samaritans received a $750,000 donation to its new Pet Adoption & Humane Education Center building project from the Richard Brooke Foundation.

Animal Samaritans will name the future Center’s covered Dog Park & Training Yard in their honor.

With this donation, Animal Samaritans now has more than $4 million in restricted funds, pledged donations, and property assets allocated for their project.

The new Animal Samaritans’ Pet Adoption & Humane Education Center will be built on two and half acres of land on Pet Land Place, which is part of the greater Thousand Palms Animal Campus.

The building site will be adjacent to Animal Samaritans’ Thousand Palms Veterinary Clinic and has already been graded and outfitted for water and electrical connection to existing infrastructure.

With the recent addition of Mr. Jarred Ellis, Animal Samaritans’ new Director of Development & Philanthropy, the organization is positioned to double their efforts to make their dream of building a new and improved space for at-risk, adoptable homeless pets a reality.

Animal Samaritans was founded on the principle of no-kill animal sheltering and pet adoptions, and free Humane Education for area schools.

Founded in 1978, Animal Samaritans began providing free Humane Education to Desert school children as early as 1980. Today, they continue to provide free humane education to the pet owners of tomorrow, which includes grade specific lesson plans for elementary and middle school students, as well as annual summer Critter Camps to local children ages 7 through 12.

In addition to providing a new living space for up to 30 homeless cats and 30 homeless dogs, including large dogs, the new Pet Adoption Center will include a multipurpose space for Humane Education. Children will visit Animal Samaritans’ new campus and learn: How to be responsible pet owners; what it takes to be a veterinarian, vet technician, or shelter manager; how recognize and report animal cruelty; how to avoid bullying animals; and the importance of pet spay and neuter, for example.

“The Richard Brooke Foundation is extremely reputable and generous,” notes Animal Samaritans’ CEO Tom Snyder. “For the past several years their support has been unwaivering. This large gift shows their alignment with our vision and their trust in us to achieve it.”

To learn more about Animal Samaritans, visit: https://animalsamaritans.org/