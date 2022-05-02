Tonight at 6: Palm Springs Mayor addresses challenges and future of city

Ahead of the state of the city address in Palm Springs Tuesday, News Channel 3 anchor Karen Devine met one on one with Mayor Lisa Middleton to get her take on where the city stands now and what's in store for the future.

In a wide-ranging interview, Mayor Middleton addresses the homeless issue in Palm Springs and the lack of affordable housing.

She answers questions about tourism, the pandemic, and a look at the future of the historic Plaza Theatre.

Middleton also addressed the backlash to a proposed pilot program in Palm Springs that would provide financial support for transgender and non-binary people. The council's vote was unanimously in support, but Mayor Lisa Middleton worried about the small scale of the project – citing the 400,000 residents under the poverty line in Riverside County. "My serious concern is the ability of these guaranteed income programs to scale up to the magnitude of the issues before us," Middleton said at the time.

The Palm Springs State of the City is on May 3. The City has provided the following information:

"Tickets are $80 and include reserved seating in the theatre plus access to a reception beginning at 5 p.m. at Il Corse Palm Springs, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive across from the Plaza Theatre, 125 S. Palm Canyon Drive. To register, visit pschamber.org.

In addition, FREE seats at the Plaza Theatre will be available at the State of the City for members of the public, who do not wish to attend the reception. Residents can watch the broadcast on the City’s YouTube channel and throughout the month of May on Palm Springs Community Television."