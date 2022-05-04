Skip to Content
CA program offers first-time homebuyers 0% interest down payment loan

California is working to help residents interested in becoming homeowners.

The state launched a program last month to allow first-time home buyers to borrow a down payment at 0% interest.

The Forgivable Equity Builder Loan Program will help buyers with a loan of up to 10 percent of a home's purchase price.

The loan does not need to be repaid if the buyer stays in the home for 5 years.

It's only available to Californians whose income is less than 80 percent of the area's median income in the property's county.

It can be used for down payments and closing costs.

To apply, click here.

