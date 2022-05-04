Purple Room benefit concert raises $28K for Ukraine aid

A benefit concert at the Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs raised $28,000 for UNICEF direct aid to Ukraine.

The event was held on Monday, which two hours of entertainment, including performers from Ukraine, a silent auction, food & drinks.

Robin Richardson Miller & Ron Richardson organized the event.

"We have so much local talent here and wonderful people that Coachella Valley, and I felt it would be wonderful to put together a fundraiser and utilize our talents," Organizer Robin Richardson Miller told News Channel 3 on Monday.