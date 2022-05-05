Joshua Tree National Park opening new cultural center this weekend

Joshua Tree National Park is preparing to open a new cultural center with a grand opening this weekend.

The Oasis Visitor Center near the west entrance to the park in Twentynine Palms closed its doors earlier this week after decades.

Park officials wrote in a social media post: "Over the years, OVC has been a place to get information, become a junior ranger, peruse the bookstore, and enjoy its exhibits. However, OVC is closing so the park can reallocate staff time and resources to the new Joshua Tree Cultural Center..."

The new center's grand opening is May 7 at 6533 Freedom Way in Twentynine Palms, only about a mile away.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia speaks to park officials and has a preview of the new center tonight at 5 p.m.