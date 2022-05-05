New comic book highlights inequalities and activism in Coachella Valley

A comic book chronicling the unique experiences of those living in the Coachella Valley is about to be released.

On Friday, Alianza Coachella Valley will unveil the new locally-produced comic book, “How Did We Get Here?” The comic book is the culmination of a multi-year project of young leaders working in partnership.

The goal is for the comic book to spark conversations about important issues affecting the community.

"Why are we here, why is it that we continue to have communities that lack and are more impacted by pandemics and hardship," said Coachella Valley Alliance executive director Silvia Paz.

Paz says the story told is fictional, but was created with input from local youth.

"And it helps us explore these questions in a historical context, which is what has happened, which is what has guided investments, not investments," Paz said.

The illustrated magazine tells the story of Esperanza, a young Latina in Coachella, and her friends.

The plot focuses on Esperanza's losses due to the pandemic and her having to deal with the effects of participating in Black Lives Matter demonstrations. It explores in detail issues such as immigration and inequality in health care and education.

It also highlights the role of Native Americans and farmworkers in the area.

Paz says the intention is to create a dialogue among the community.

"We have very rich areas with all the infrastructure and services that are needed and very close to those communities, we have other communities that lack that infrastructure and those services," Paz said.

Different cities in California have published their versions of the comic book about what impacts their residents.

Paz says the project also recognizes the work of young people seeking change in their community.

"It shows the promise of the changes and the progress that we have made, if you recognize that there are inequalities, but also extol the achievements that we have had in the activism community, the involvement," Paz concluded.

A release party will be held for the comic book at the Coachella City Library at 4:00 pm. on Friday, May 6. The event will feature a panel to talk about the activism taking place in the community.

Those who attend will be able to receive a free copy of the publication.