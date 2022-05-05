Two Palm Desert residents accused of burglaries, over $9000 worth of stolen merchandise recovered

Deputies arrested two Palm Desert residents accused in a series of burglaries that led to the recovery of more than $9,000 in stolen merchandise.

The suspects, a 49-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, were arrested on Thursday after the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team (SET) served a property related search warrant at the 73000 block of Olive Court in Palm Desert

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the search warrant stemmed from multiple burglary incidents that occurred at a business located at the 79000 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta between the dates of August 17, 2021 and April 3, 2022.

The burglaries were first reported on April 3.

The woman faces three counts of Burglary, Theft by False Pretenses and Conspiracy to commit burglary. The man faces three counts of Burglary, Theft by False Pretenses and Conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both have been booked the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Jeff Post at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)863-8990, or Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).