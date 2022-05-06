Indio City Council approves nearly $1 million in community-oriented funding

Indio’s City Council unanimously greenlit the use of nearly $1 million to provide to local organizations responding to homelessness, food needs, and other community-supported purposes.

The council approved a total of $956,008.97. $875,000 will come from Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) and $81,008.97 will come from supplemental CARES Act funds (CDBG-CV).

City officials said the CDBG funding authorized for the upcoming fiscal year will be spent reconstructing existing streets, sidewalks, and curbs/gutters in two specific neighborhoods within Indio identified as in need of significant physical improvements.

CDBG Funds will also be used to continue the landlord/tenant mediation and fair housing services currently provided by Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board, and the Meals on Wheels Program administered by the Joslyn Center at the Indio Senior Center for low-income seniors.

“We are glad to be able to allocate these CDBG funds to places that need it most,” said Mayor Waymond Fermon. “We took a step back with this year’s process to really learn what worked, and what did not, and we know this money will go to good use.”

Separately, the CDBG-CV funds are earmarked to assist the work of Martha’s Village and Kitchen, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, and FIND Food Bank in expanding local efforts to prevent, prepare for and mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDBG Funded Programs/Activities:

$35,000 Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board—Landlord/Tenant Mediation and Fair Housing Services

$24,000 Indio Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels Program

$641,000 City Public Infrastructure Improvements (street reconstruction, sidewalks and gutter repairs, and curb ramp ADA/accessibility upgrades)

$175,000 Administration (grant management, staffing and operating expenses)

CDBG-CV Funded Programs/Activities:

$27,000 Martha’s Village and Kitchen—Comprehensive Homeless Services

$27,000 Coachella Valley Rescue Mission—Overnight Shelter Services

$27,008.97 FIND Food Bank—Food distribution and outreach

Indio’s annual CDBG funds come to the City through its designation as an Entitlement Community. CDBG is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for activities and in neighborhoods designated as eligible under HUD criteria.