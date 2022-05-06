Palm Desert couple sending medical kits to Ukrainian soldiers

A Palm Desert couple is spearheading a project to put together hundreds of medical kits for Ukrainian soldiers.

After reaching out to the community soliciting donations and volunteers, they said they received an incredible response.

Initially planning to assemble 250 kits, the project accumulated enough supplies to accomodate more than 700 kits. The first build will be Saturday.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 6 p.m.