Film screening of ‘Peace By Chocolate’ fundraises for Ukraine

If you're interested in helping Ukraine, the Desert Film Society is screening "Peace By Chocolate" to raise funds for the war-torn country.

The screening is at the Palm Springs Cultural Center’s Historic Camelot Theatre, Saturday, May 7. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a film introduction at 9:50 a.m. The film will start at 10:00 a.m.

"Peace By Chocolate" has not had a theatrical release. All of the ticket sales & contributions will be donated to Alight, a campaign providing support families affected by the war in Ukraine.

To donate and help Ukrainian families in need click HERE.

Tickets are free for Desert Film Society members and $15 for non-members. If you are not a member and donate $15 before the screening, bring your receipt to the screening for free admission. Cash and checks accepted only at the theater. No credit cards.

Proof of initial COVID vaccine and one booster required.

Complimentary coffee, pastries and an event souvenir will be given to first 150 guests.

Jonathan Keijser’s narrative feature film debut, "Peace By Chocolate, is based on a true story of a family who immigrated to Canada after their chocolate factory was bombed in the Syrian war.

It had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. After a critically acclaimed launch, it went on to play over 25 film festivals worldwide, including the A-list Cairo International Film Festival, Heartland Film Festival, Calgary & Whistler Film Festivals.

During its festival run, the film picked up over 12 awards, including multiple honors for Best Juried Film, Audience Award for Best Feature, and Best Director from a panel of Academy® members.