Gallen sharp in 7 innings, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 4-0

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out seven in seven crisp innings, Jose Herrera hit a two-run double for his first big-league RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday.

Ketel Marte had three hits to boost his average to .206 and the Diamondbacks took advantage of another shaky start by Colorado’s Germán Márquez (0-3) to win for the ninth time in 12 games.

Gallen (2-0) allowed five hits and Arizona’s bullpen held a day after Mark Melancon gave up four runs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss.

The Rockies failed to capitalize on an early opportunity against Gallen and finished with five hits to get shut out for the second time this season.

Gallen and fellow right-hander Merrill Kelly have anchored an Arizona starting rotation that had the majors’ second-best ERA at 2.33 entering Sunday’s game.

Gallen escaped runners on second and third with one out in the first inning and stranded two more runners in the fifth. He has allowed three earned runs and with 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings this season.

Márquez has given up at least four runs in four straight starts. The right-hander was rocked for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last start — a loss to Philadelphia — and the struggle continued in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks jumped on Márquez early, scoring three runs in the second inning on Jose Herrera’s two-run double and Nick Ahmed’s RBI single.

Márquez gave up another run in the fifth inning on a wild pickoff throw. He allowed four runs (three earned)on six hits and struck out seven with four walks in six innings.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (2-2, 3.58 ERA) has three straight quality starts heading into Monday’s game at San Francisco. He’s allowed four earned runs and struck out 20 in that span.

Diamondbacks: FHP Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.12), Monday’s starter against Florida, has gone 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA in four starts after opening the season in the bullpen.

