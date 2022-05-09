Cathedral City apartment complex roof damaged by strong wind

Some residents of a Cathedral City apartment complex tell News Channel 3 they are forced out of their homes after strong winds blew pieces of their building's roof off of the structure.

On Monday morning, large pieces of the debris were strewn across the property.

MORE: Strong winds, blowing sand bring closure of Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs

One resident of Cathedral Palms Apartments tells News Channel 3 that the fire department came to the home last night after strong winds blew part of the roof off the building. On Monday, caution tape is surrounding some of the damage.

News Channel 3 has a crew on site and is working to find out more information. We will update coverage in this article and on News Channel 3 starting live at 5:00 tonight.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. The potential impacts related to this weekend's wind include road closures, reduced visibility and air quality, as well as power outages.

A Wind Advisory will stay in effect for areas highlighted in tan through Monday evening. This includes Riverside County mountains and the Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach 60 MPH in the more wind-prone locations, such as the mountain slopes and San Gorgonio Pass.

Officials advise commuters to follow traffic signs and avoid going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.